Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Shivamogga, Chikmangaluru, Belagavi on Thursday Bengaluru weather update: The IMD predicted that rains will continue for the next 4-5 days in the city.

Bengaluru:

The IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Chikmangaluru, and Belagavi on Thursday and issued a red alert.

IMD Scientist N Puviarasan said, "We are giving alerts for heavy rainfall in Bengaluru for today and tomorrow. Most places will receive light to moderate rainfall and heavy rain is likely at a few places. We expect extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow over coastal Karnataka and adjoining areas like Shivamogga, Chikmangaluru, Belagavi. Rains will continue for the next 4-5 days. Yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru and orange alert has been issued for coastal Karnataka.” He said red alert has been issued for Karnataka on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said cloudy skies are expected in the city which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The minimum and maximum temperatures were in the range of 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) gave a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread moderate to heavy rainfall across the state. Very heavy and very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places with strong winds from June 12 to 15, #OrangeAlert has been issued by IMD."

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for June 11 in coastal and it's adjoining regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Weather update for the upcoming days

June 12: Expect a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall.

June 13: The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

June 14: The weather department forecasted light rainfall on Saturday.

June 15: Possibility of light rain and cloudy sky on Sunday.

June 16: Generally, cloudy sky conditions are predicted to be caused by light rainfall.