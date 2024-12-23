Bengaluru Volvo SUV crash: What truck driver said days after accident that killed CEO

Follow us on Image Source : X People gather around the car that was crushed in the accident.

The driver of the truck who was involved in the accident in Bengaluru that killed six people, claimed on Monday that there was a car ahead of his vehicle and to prevent collision he turned the steering wheel towards the road divider which led to the accident. The Police, however, refused to share the details about the investigation, claiming it would hamper their probe.

The police said that a detailed investigation is being carried out to ascertain the cause of the accident.

"A DYSP rank officer is investigating the case. We are also doing a case study, keeping in mind the road safety aspects as well. At this stage, we do not want to reveal any details which would further hamper the probe," a senior police officer said.

Speaking to reporters, the driver, based out of Jharkhand, said that the car ahead of his car was driving at a speed of 40 kmph. The driver was identified as Arif and was hospitalised with injuries.

"The car driver applied sudden brakes and I lost control of my vehicle. To save the car, I turned the steering wheels towards the road divider on the right. But then I saw another car and took a left again. Due to this, the container which was loaded with steel fell," Arif said.

The truck driver was unaware that an SUV car got crushed beneath his vehicle and that it led to the death of six of the family, police said.

How did the accident take place?

The accident took place last week, when a container truck carrying cement poles toppled and crushed a Volvo SUV killing a Bengaluru-based software company’s CEO, his wife and their three children. The family was on their way to Vijayapura. The tragedy unfolded at Nelamangala near Talekere on the Bengaluru outskirts.

(With PTI inputs)