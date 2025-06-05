Bengaluru stampede: Police sought more time for preparation, RCB management did not agree, say sources Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday during the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

Bengaluru:

In a major development in the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede case, the sources revealed that Bengaluru Police suggested not to hold the RCB felicitation ceremony the day after their IPL victory, requesting additional time to prepare for effective crowd management. However, the RCB management did not agree to the request, which may have contributed to the chaos that led to the tragic stampede, resulting in the deaths of 11 people and injuring several others.

What did Bengaluru Police request?

According to police sources, the Bengaluru Police had conveyed their inability to make adequate security arrangements for the event on short notice. Responding to RCB's request, the Gurur Police had suggested that at least two days were needed to prepare for an event of such scale and recommended holding the ceremony on Sunday instead.

What did the RCB management say?

According to sources, when the police requested more time for preparations, the RCB management responded that it wouldn't be appropriate to keep the fans waiting for long. Sources also revealed that the RCB management initially planned to hold a victory parade in an open bus from the Vidhan Sabha to Chinnaswamy Stadium, but the police denied permission for the parade.

Was there pressure from the government?

According to information from police sources, following the RCB franchise's approach, the police came under pressure from the government, particularly from Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. As a result, despite having only a few hours to prepare, the plan was finalised to first honour the RCB players at the Vidhan Sabha and then hold a fan meet-and-greet at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB announces Rs 10 lakh financial support

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise has come forward to support the victims, offering financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the families affected in the Bengaluru stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in a fresh statement. Showing solidarity amid the tragedy that led to 11 people dying and 33 getting injured, RCB also announced the creation of a fund called 'RCB Cares' to help those who were injured in the incident on Wednesday, June 4.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased," RCB said in a statement on Thursday, June 5.

"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident."

