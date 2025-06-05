Bengaluru stampede: Do you have SoPs to prevent such incidents? Karnataka HC grills Siddaramaiah govt Eleven people died and 56 were injured in the incident on Wednesday, as a large number of people thronged to the stadium to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations.

Bengaluru:

Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to submit a status report over the stampede incident near the Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed the lives of 11 people and left several injured in Bengaluru during the victory celebrations of RCB and adjourned the matter for hearing on June 10.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao gave this direction while taking suo motu cognisance of the incident.

What happen inside courtroom?

HC: Suppose if anything happens of this nature in future, do you have any SOP?

AG: This is futuristic.

HC: Are there any vehicles, which can be made available if such incident happens, which hospitals will the injured be taken? All this is to be included in SOP.

AG: Govt has taken this seriously and it will prepare a SOP

HC: Were ambulances in place when the incident happened?

AG: Yes milord but it was not sufficient.

AG: 2.5 lakh people came because it was published that it is free entry.

HC: All these casualities happened at the stadium only?

AG: At the entry of the gate.

HC: When these IPL matches taken place what is the system is in place.

AG: Event managements is done by RCB. The security is also taken care of by them.

HC: Did they approach for permissions?

AG: There was huge crowd, people not only came from Bengaluru but from around the state and even from outside of the state.

HC: How many gates are there?

AG: Total 21 and instructions are they were open and people were allowed inside and seated. 2 lakh people were around this place. We have started inquiry and notices have been given to everyone and even FIR is filed we are not sparing anyone.

What did the court say?

"News items have been published in various newspapers, narrating the tragedy that happened when 11 persons died and 75 were injured during the course of the victory celebration of RCB. This court is taking cognisance of the incident," the High Court said.

"Senior Advocate Arun Shyam submitted that two events took place at Vidhana Souda and the stadium, let them give details of where the ambulances were deployed," the Court said.

Issuing notice to the Karnataka government, the HC said, "To ascertain the cause of the tragedy and how to prevent it in the future, we have also received communications from several persons on this subject matter. We issue a notice to the State government."

"We have expressed ourselves to the Advocate General, and he has filed a status report, which is taken on record. Registry is directed to register this suo-motu cognisance as a suo-moto WP. Relist on 10th June, Tuesday," the Court said.

Enough police deployment on the spot

Attorney General of Karnataka in the High Court highlighted that there was enough police deployment on the spot, but more people than expected gathered near the stadium on Wednesday. "Police Commissioner and other senior police officers, including 1318 and a total of 1483 officials, were present on the ground. More than 2.5 lakhs were gathered near the stadium," the AG said.

"We are concerned about it as much as anyone else. The First Statement given by CM was about compensation to be given and medical treatment to be provided. We have been working since last night, milords. We are open to any suggestions," he said.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that the state needs to clarify who made the decision to felicitate the RCB players.

"What is the obligation to felicitate players who are not playing for the country. What are the steps or safety measures to control the public? It is criminal negligence. Only three gates were opened of the stadium, without there being capacity to accommodate so many people," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

