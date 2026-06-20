Bengaluru: Phone snatcher crashes bike while escaping, runs 250 metres before collapsing and dying | VIDEO

Bengaluru:

An 18-year-old youth died while allegedly trying to flee after snatching a mobile phone in Bengaluru, police said. The deceased, identified as Junaid, reportedly suffered from a heart ailment and collapsed while running away from the scene. His accomplice, Arbaaz (23), has been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place around 5:30 pm on June 15 in the busy Kabbanpet area of Bengaluru. Junaid and Arbaaz allegedly chased a pedestrian on a scooter and snatched his mobile phone before attempting to escape.

Video footage of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, purportedly shows the two men following the victim on a two-wheeler and speeding away after grabbing the phone. The victim immediately raised an alarm and began chasing them.

In a dramatic turn of events, a labourer who witnessed the incident threw a sack at the fleeing scooter, causing the rider to lose balance. The scooter skidded and both suspects fell onto the roadside.

The duo then abandoned the stolen mobile phone and the scooter and attempted to flee on foot to escape the crowd gathering at the spot. Police said that after running for nearly 250 metres, Junaid suddenly collapsed near a parked motorcycle and died on the spot.

Arbaaz, who allegedly has a criminal record and is said to be a habitual offender, was later traced and taken into custody. Police said Junaid did not have any previous criminal history.

During the investigation, Junaid's parents told police that he was a heart patient and had undergone a coronary stent procedure. Investigators suspect that the physical exertion following the accident and the subsequent chase may have contributed to his sudden collapse and death.

Police have registered a case of mobile snatching based on the victim's complaint, while a separate case of unnatural death has also been filed in connection with Junaid's demise. Further investigation is underway.