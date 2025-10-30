Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train to be launched soon: Check route, expected stoppage, travel time Once launched, the Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train will reduce travel time by approximately 18 hours, marking a major step in improving connectivity between the two major cities.

Bengaluru:

Travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai will become faster soon as the Indian Railways has approved the launch of a second direct Superfast train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. Nearly three decades after the introduction of the Udyan Express, the new train is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities and provide a faster, more convenient travel option for passengers across Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In this regard, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday hinted that a Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train could soon become a reality. The MP said he called on Railway Board Chairperson Satish Kumar today and discussed both the Bengaluru suburban railway project and the proposed superfast train.

“In Delhi today, met with Railway Board Chairman and thanked him for his support for the Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train. He assured that the announcement and the timetable will be made public very soon,” Surya said in a post on ‘X’.

Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train: Check travel time

Once launched, the Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train will reduce travel time by approximately 18 hours, marking a major step in improving connectivity between the two business hubs.

Till now, the Udyan Express was the only direct train linking Bengaluru and Mumbai. Covering a distance of about 1,136 kilometres, it takes nearly 23 hours and 35 minutes to complete the journey.

Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train: Check route

Earlier, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the long-awaited proposal. 'This Superfast train will run via the central Karnataka route: Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi, linking Bengaluru directly with Mumbai. The new service will benefit lakhs of passengers, enhance trade links, and stimulate economic activity along this corridor,' Joshi said.

The new train will start journey from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru and conclude at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train: Check stoppage

The train will stop at key stations such as Tumakuru, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi.