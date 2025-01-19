Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to face disruption today | Check timings and stations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bengaluru Metro

Bengaluru Metro update: Bengaluru's Namma Metro services will face a partial suspension today (January 19) due to scheduled maintenance work between MG Road and Cubbon Park metro stations on the Purple Line, according to a statement by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). Metro operations between Indiranagar and Majestic stations will be temporarily halted for a few hours on Sunday morning.

BMRCL in an release stated, "BMRCL will be taking up track maintenance works on 19.01.2025 (Sunday) between Cubbon Park and M.G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the above work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on a section of purple line for three hours from 07:00 am to 10.00 am between Kempegowda Majestic metro station and Indiranagar Metro stations."

Normal services on other sections of the Purple Line

As per the BMRCL, in other sections of the Purple Line (between Challaghatta and Kempegowda Majestic Metro stations, and Whitefield and Indiranagar Metro stations), train services will operate as usual from 7 am.

"In the other sections of the purple line i.e., between Challaghatta & Kempegowda Majestic metro station and Whitefield (Kadugodi) & Indiranagar Metro stations, the train services will start as usual at 07:00 am as per schedule during the above period. On Green Line trains services will start as per schedule at 07.00 am from all the respective terminal stations and will normally."

Namma Metro's Yellow Line launched

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar launched the first domestically manufactured train set for Namma Metro's Yellow Line. Addressing the gathering virtually, Khattar said Bengaluru, a global hub of IT and innovation, continues to address urban challenges with enhanced metro connectivity, benefiting millions.

"As we inaugurate Bengaluru Metro's new train set and surpass 1,000 kilometres of operational metro rail, we celebrate a significant milestone in India's urban mobility journey," he added.

Acknowledging the inadvertent delay of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said with the launch of the first train set at Titagarh Rail Systems, Kolkata, the project will soon be functional benefitting over 2.5 lakh passengers.

Surya assured that by February another train set will be rolled out of Titagarh and then one each in March and April, to expedite the Yellow Line project. Titagarh Rail Systems is a comprehensive mobility solution provider with a strong presence in India and Italy.

