Karnataka: Scientific payload attached to balloon lands in Bidar, causes panic | Watch

In a surprising incident, a scientific payload attached to a balloon landed in Karnataka's Bidar district causing panic among the residents in the nearby area. The payload fall alarmed the locals who immediately reached out to the authorities. The police also arrived at the scene soon after getting the information.

A video of the payload was recorded by locals which went viral in the area. The anxiety took over the region as speculations started about the origin of the payload.

The payload belonged to the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). It was launched from Hyderabad at 10 pm yesterday for a meteorological study. The operational duration of the balloon was 6-7 hours. The balloon left Hyderabad and landed in Jalsangi village of Humanabad taluk of Bidar district.

According to the information, Tata scientists were to visit the village to collect information from the balloon released for weather information. Fortunately, no damage to life or property was reported during the incident.