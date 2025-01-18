Karnataka: Scientific payload attached to balloon lands in Bidar, causes panic | Watch

Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
The satellite payload belonged to the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and was launched from Hyderabad on Friday. The landing at Bidar's Jalsangi village caused panic among the villagers.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
Bidar
Published : Jan 18, 2025 15:55 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 15:58 IST
TIFR payload landed in Karnataka's Bidar
Image Source : INDIA TV TIFR's satellite payload

In a surprising incident, a scientific payload attached to a balloon landed in Karnataka's Bidar district causing panic among the residents in the nearby area. The payload fall alarmed the locals who immediately reached out to the authorities. The police also arrived at the scene soon after getting the information.

A video of the payload was recorded by locals which went viral in the area. The anxiety took over the region as speculations started about the origin of the payload. 

The payload belonged to the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR). It was launched from Hyderabad at 10 pm yesterday for a meteorological study. The operational duration of the balloon was 6-7 hours.  The balloon left Hyderabad and landed in Jalsangi village of Humanabad taluk of Bidar district.

According to the information, Tata scientists were to visit the village to collect information from the balloon released for weather information. Fortunately, no damage to life or property was reported during the incident.

