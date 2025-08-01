Bengaluru horror: Minor kidnapped, burnt alive; two including father's driver held after encounter Bengaluru police solved the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Nishchith within 24 hours, arresting two suspects after an encounter.

Bengaluru:

In a swift and dramatic breakthrough, Bengaluru police have arrested two men in connection with the brutal kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Nishchith, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of the city on Thursday evening. The accused — Gurumurthy and Venugopal — were nabbed within 24 hours of the FIR being registered, following a brief encounter with police near Bannerghatta-Kaglipura Road.

The case had sent shockwaves across the city after the Class 8 student went missing on the evening of July 30. Nishchith had gone to his regular tuition class and was expected home by 8 PM. When he failed to return, his family contacted the tutor, who confirmed the boy had left after class. A search was launched by the family, leading to the discovery of Nishchith’s bicycle abandoned near a park, raising immediate suspicions.

During the search, the family received a chilling ransom call demanding Rs 5 lakh for Nishchith’s release. While the family scrambled to arrange the money, the police launched a parallel investigation. Tragically, on Thursday evening, a local cattle grazer found a burnt body in a secluded area near Bannerghatta Road. Police confirmed it was the remains of the missing boy.

Acting swiftly on leads provided by the family and local intelligence, the police formed a special investigation team. While patrolling the Bannerghatta-Kaglipura stretch, officers spotted two men on a motorcycle matching the suspects' descriptions. When signalled to stop, the suspects attempted to flee and allegedly attacked the police with sharp weapons. In response, officers fired six rounds, injuring both suspects below the knees before arresting them.

According to police sources, one of the accused, Gurumurthy, had previously worked as a driver for Nishchith's father and was familiar with the family’s routines. Believing he could extort ransom money easily, he plotted the abduction with his associate. However, after learning that a police complaint had been filed, the duo allegedly murdered the boy to avoid identification. They then attempted to burn the body to destroy evidence.

The remains, however, were identifiable, allowing police to confirm the boy’s identity and quickly zero in on the suspects. Both accused are undergoing medical treatment in custody, and further interrogation is underway. CCTV footage and other electronic evidence are being reviewed to build a strong case.

Senior officers, including the DCP of Electronic City and SP of Bengaluru Rural, have praised the swift coordination of law enforcement that led to the breakthrough. The case continues to highlight growing concerns around child safety and trust within households.