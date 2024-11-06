Bengaluru bus conductor steps up, saves passengers lives after driver suffers heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bengaluru bus conductor saves passengers lives after driver suffers heart attack

A bone-chilling video from Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday (November 6) caught everyone’s attention as a BMTC bus conductor wisely saved passengers' lives after he realized the bus driver had suffered a medical emergency and collapsed while driving the vehicle.

All you need to know about the incident

According to a BMTC official, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the bus was en route on its final trip from Nelamangala to Dasanapura. The driver, Kiran Kumar, who was operating the vehicle at that time, suddenly suffered a heart attack and collapsed. Acting quickly and courageously, the conductor, Obalesh, immediately took control of the driving seat and brought the vehicle to a safe halt, thus averting a possible accident and ensuring the safety of all passengers.

Officials added that Obalesh subsequently rushed Kumar to a nearby hospital, but doctors sadly confirmed his death after examination.





BMTC condoles death of bus driver

Significantly, in the aftermath of the incident, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expressed condolences over the death of Kiran Kumar in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6," the BMTC said.

"The corporation prays for the peace of his soul. Senior BMTC officials visited the family, offering their sympathies and providing an ex-gratia payment to help with the final rites," it added.