Ambulance rams into vehicles at Bengaluru's Richmond Circle; two dead, two injured An ambulance in Bengaluru lost control and rammed into three motorbikes waiting at a red light near Richmond Circle. Two people, a couple riding a scooter died on the spot, while two others were critically injured.

Bengaluru:

An ambulance in Bengaluru lost control and rammed into three motorbikes waiting at a red light near Richmond Circle. Two people, a couple riding a scooter died on the spot, while two others were critically injured. The driver has been detained, and police have launched an investigation. Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured after an ambulance went out of control and crashed into three motorcycles near Richmond Circle, Bengaluru, late on Saturday night. The collision occurred around 11:00 PM, when the motorcycles were halted at a red signal. Eyewitnesses reported that the speeding ambulance hit the bikes with great force, dragging one of them for nearly 50 metres before stopping after striking a nearby police outpost.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Ismail (40) and his wife Sameen Banu, who were travelling together on a scooter. Both died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Two other riders suffered critical injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition remains serious, officials said.

Driver detained, FIR registered

The ambulance driver, identified as Shankar, has been detained by the Wilson Garden Traffic Police for questioning. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving.

Anoop Shetty, DCP (Traffic, West Bengaluru) confirmed the details, saying, “An FIR has been registered against the driver. The vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.”

Another hit-and-run incident

This latest crash adds to a growing list of serious road accidents in Bengaluru, raising concerns over speeding and poor traffic discipline in the city.

Just last month, on September 12, a hit-and-run incident in the Cottonpet area claimed the life of 45-year-old Anja Devi. CCTV footage captured a pickup van running over the pedestrian as she walked along Cottonpet Main Road. The accused driver, Kiran, was later arrested and charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Residents have since been urging authorities to take stronger measures to ensure pedestrian safety and enforce stricter penalties for traffic violations.