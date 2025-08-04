Air India Express makes emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after facing technical glitch, probe underway The airlines added that one of the Air India Express flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue and the aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing.

Bengaluru:

An Air India Express flight on Monday made emergency landing at Bengaluru airport after facing technical glitch. The airlines issued a statement, saying while the snag is investigated, an alternative aircraft is being arranged to ensure the onward journey of air passengers.

The airlines added that one of the Air India Express flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue and the aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing. While the snag is investigated, an alternative aircraft is being arranged to ensure the onward journey of our guests. We regret the inconvenience and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safety in all aspects of our operations,” An Air India Express Spokesperson said in a statement.

In a similar manner, another Air India Express flight to Doha returned to Calicut International Airport two hours after take-off on July 23 due to a technical issue, officials said.

They said an alternative flight was later arranged for the stranded passengers. Flight IX 375, carrying 188 people including crew, took off from Calicut at around 9.07 am but turned back and landed safely at 11.12 am, an airport official said.

"There was some technical issue in the aircraft's cabin AC. It was not an emergency landing," the official said. The airline described the return as a "precautionary landing" and confirmed that all necessary protocols were followed. The alternative flight to Doha departed with the passengers at 2.16 pm.



"One of our flights returned to Kozhikode after take-off due to a technical issue. We arranged an alternative aircraft on priority, provided the guests with refreshments during the delay and the flight has since departed.



"We regret the inconvenience and reiterate that safety remains our top priority in every aspect of our operations," the airline said in a statement.