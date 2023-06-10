UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 to be declared soon, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 Download

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon announce the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023. However, the exact date and time are yet not confirmed. Candidates who are waiting for the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 are advised to keep track on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

According to past trends, the commission issues the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 within 17-20 days from the day exam. It is expected that the CSE result can be released anytime. Candidates will be able to download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 It will take you to a PDF containing the roll numbers of the qualified candidates Candidates can download UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 and save it for future reference

A total of 1105 vacancies will be conducted through this recruitment process. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Prelims, mains, and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the mains exam and the finally selected candidates will be called for the interview round. This year, around 11 to 12 lakh candidates appeared for UPSC IAS 2023 exam.