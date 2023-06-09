SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023 out for Bihar and UP candidates, Here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023 download link

SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 exam for Bihar and UP candidates. Candidates appearing in the exam within Central Region (Bihar/UP) can download their hall tickets from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 is scheduled to be held between June 13 and June 20, 2023 at various exam centers in English, Hindi, and other 13 languages. The exam will consist of two sections - section 1 and section 2, both of which are mandatory to be attempted. If any candidate fails to attempt any session will be disqualified.

The first section will be based on Numerical and Mathematical Ability, Reasoning Ability, and Problem-solving. It will have 20 questions carries with a maximum of 60 marks. Section 2 consists of General Awareness and English Language and Comprehension with 25 questions each and a maximum of 75 marks per section. The total duration for completing the paper is 45 minutes, except for the candidates eligible for scribes who are given 60 minutes. The computer-based exam will comprise objective-type questions.

In Section 1, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers. However, in section 2, there will be a deduction of one mark for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to put your registration number, date of birth, and other details and click on the submit or download button SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023 in PDF format and take a printout for future reference

SSC MTS/Havaldar Paper 1 Admit Card 2023 direct download link

