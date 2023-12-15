UPSC combined geo scientist prelims 2024 dates released, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC combined geo scientist prelims 2024 dates out

UPSC combined geo-scientist prelims 2024 dates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 dates. The official notice can be read at the UPSC's website, upsc.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on February 28 at various exam centers. The exam comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be of General Studies which will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper 2 will be of geology, hydrogeology, geophysics, and chemistry subjects, which will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. Both exams will consist of multiple-choice questions.

When will admit cards be released?

The commission will upload the admit cards for Geo-Scientist Prelims exam one week before the commencement of the exam. The admit cards will be available on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in. Candidates are required to visit the official website and download the hall ticket using their application number, date of birth, and other details. The link to the admit card will be shared on upsc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

UPSC combined geo scientist prelims 2024 exam scheme

The Geo-Scientist Prelims exam will be in an objective-type format. The exam will have two papers for the selection of candidates for the main exam. Marks secured in the preliminary exam will be counted for deciding the final merit. The exam will be of 400 marks. As per the notification, the candidates will get two hours each for completing paper 1 and paper 2. Candidates should note that there will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective-type question papers. There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-third of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.