UPSC Civil Services exam notification 2026 to be released tomorrow; check details on application process

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 notification on Wednesday, January 14. The UPSC CSE preliminary application process will commence on January 14 and will be closed by February 3 on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. To apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims registration link. Enter details in the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026

Exam Date of notification/ Registration date Last date to apply Exam date UPSC CSE Prelims January 14 February 3 May 24 IFS Prelims Exam January 14 February 3 May 24 IES/ ISS February 11 March 3 June 19 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam February 11 Mach 3 June 20 Engineering Services (Main) Exam February 11 Mach 3 June 21 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam February 18 March 10 July 19 Combined Medical Services Exam 2026 March 11 March 31 August 2 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026 August 21 NDA, NA Exam May 20 June 9 September 13 CDS Exam May 20 June 9 September 13 IFS Main Exam November 22.

For details on UPSC CSE exam 2026, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in.