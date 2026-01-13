Advertisement
UPSC Civil Services exam notification 2026 to be released tomorrow; check details on application process

UPSC CSE exam notification 2026: The UPSC CSE preliminary application process will commence on January 14 and will be closed by February 3 on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

UPSC CSE registration 2026 to begin tomorrow at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CSE registration 2026 to begin tomorrow at upsc.gov.in.
New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 notification on Wednesday, January 14. The UPSC CSE preliminary application process will commence on January 14 and will be closed by February 3 on the official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Prelims is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026.

The candidates who wish to apply for UPSC Civil Services Prelims can do so on the official website- upsc.gov.in. To apply for UPSC CSE Prelims 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- upsc.gov.in and click on UPSC CSE Prelims registration link. Enter details in the UPSC CSE Prelims application form and upload required documents. Pay the application fee and click on submit. Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- upsc.gov.in
  • Click on UPSC CSE registration 2026 link
  • Fill UPSC CSE application form with details
  • Now, upload required documents
  • Pay the application fee and click on submit
  • Save UPSC CSE application form PDF and take a print out. 

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 

Exam  Date of notification/ Registration date Last date to apply Exam date
UPSC CSE Prelims January 14 February 3  May 24 
IFS Prelims Exam January 14 February 3  May 24 
IES/ ISS February 11 March 3  June 19 
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Exam February 11 Mach 3 June 20
Engineering Services (Main) Exam February 11 Mach 3 June 21
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Exam February 18 March 10  July 19 
Combined Medical Services Exam 2026  March 11 March 31 August 2 
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2026     August 21
NDA, NA Exam  May 20 June 9  September 13 
CDS Exam  May 20 June 9  September 13
IFS Main Exam      November 22. 

For details on UPSC CSE exam 2026, please visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

