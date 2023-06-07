UPSC CDS 2 2023 Correction Window opens at upsconline.nic.in; Steps to make changes

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UPSC CDS 2 2023 Correction window opens

UPSC CDS 2 Application Form 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application correction process for Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam 2023 today, June 7. Candidates who wish to make changes in their UPSC CDS 2 Form 2023 can do so through the official website-- upsc.gov.in. The last date to make changes in the UPSC CDS 2 application form is June 13, 2023.

The application process for UPSC CDS II Exam 2023 was conducted between May 17 and June 6, 2023. The Commission will fill up a total of 349 vacancies in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written test and SSB interview.

UPSC will conduct the CDS 2 exam on September 3, 2023 at various exam centers including Agartala, Agra, Ghaziabad, Panaji, Gorakhpur, Patna, Ajmer, Gwalior, and others.

UPSC CDS 2 Application Form 2023: Steps to Edit Application