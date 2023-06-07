BHU UG Admission 2023-24 Registration begins for UG courses; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BHU UG Admission 2023

BHU UG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started registrations for admission to undergraduate programmes for 2023-24 session today, June 7. Candidates who have appeared in the CUET UG 2023 entrance exam can register for admission to BHU programmes through the official website-- bhuonline.in.

Applicants are advised to thoroughly read the details provided in the BHU Information Bulletin 2023 available on the portal before proceeding for the 'Under Graduate Programme (UET) Registration'. The candidates will be able to register online for the programme till June 26 (11:59 PM).

BHU will intake students to UG programmes through the CUET 2023 scores. The minimum eligibility criteria required for admission is students must have cleared a 10 + 2 or equivalent examination.

BHU UG Admission 2023: Online Registration Steps

Aspirants can register for the BHU UG Admission 2023-24 by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU at bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link under Under Graduate Programme (UET).

Step 3: Thoroughly read the instructions and proceed to fill the application form.

Step 4: Complete the application details and upload the required images.

Step 5: Make payment of the application fee and finally submit the application.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: BHU UG Admission 2023-24 Registration