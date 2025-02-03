UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025 released, here's physical efficiency test pattern, marking scheme

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025 released

UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has released the physical efficiency test (PET) 2025 admit cards for its first phase. Candidates who have qualified for UP Police Constable PET 2025 can download their hall tickets from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official notice, over 1.7 lakh candidates have passed the written test and are eligible to appear in the physical efficiency test. The commission has scheduled the UP Police Constable 2025 exam for the phase 1 PET on February 10, 2025. The admit cards for the second phase of the PET round will be released on the same day February 10. Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of their hall tickets for future reference.

How to download UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025?

Visit the official website ,uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials and click on 'login'.

UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025 for future reference.

UP Police Constable PET admit card 2025 download link

UP Police Constable PET pattern

UP Police Constable PET is purely qualifying in nature and does not carry any marks. Candidates who fail to meet the eligibility criteria, such as height, and chest measurements, will not be allowed to proceed in the further region.

In the UP Police Constable PET round, Male candidates from other than Ladakh region will have to run for five kilometres in 24 minutes, whereas, this criteria for female candidates is 1.6 KM in 8.5 minutes. Those male candidates who belong to the Ladakh region will have to run for 1.6 KM in 7 minutes, and female candidates will have to run for 800 meters in 5 minutes