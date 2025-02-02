UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card to be out tomorrow, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Police Constable PET admit card tomorrow, February 3.

UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is all set to release the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card tomorrow, February 3, 2025. All those who qualify for phase 1 physical efficiency test will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPPBPB, uppbpb.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide credentials and click on 'submit'

UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Check details mentioned on the UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card, and save it for future reference.

What to do if i face difficulty while downloading UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card?

In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading the UP Police Constable PET 2025 admit card, they can contact to the official helpline number at 8867786192.

When will UP Police Constable PET 2025 be conducted?

According to the schedule, the UP Police Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be conducted on February 10, 2025.

What is UP Police Constable PET 2025 pattern?

The candidate will be assessed on various parameters in the physical efficiency test round. Candidates who will fail to meet the physical standards will be disqualified from the recruitment process. The UP Police Constable PET Test requirements are as follows: