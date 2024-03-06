TSPSC Recruitment 2024 exam dates announced for Groups 1, 2, and 3, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TSPSC Recruitment 2024 exam dates out

TSPSC Groups 1, 2, and 3 exams 2024: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3 services. Candidates who applied for the TSPSC Recruitment exam 2024 can download the complete schedule from the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the Group-I Services Preliminary Test will be conducted on June 6 at various exam centres in the state. On the other side, the group 2 services exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 7 and 8 for 783 vacancies. The exam for Group 1 services mains exam will be conducted on October 21 onwards for 563 vacancies.

Group 3 services exam 2024 against the advertisement number 29/2022 is scheduled to be conducted on November, 17 and 18 for 1,388 vacancies.

When will TSPSC Group Services (1, 2, and 3) admit cards be out?

The commission will upload the admit cards within 15 days of the exam. However, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has not announced the exact date and time of releasing call letters. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.