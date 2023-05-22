TS Constable Mains Key 2023 Released at tslprb.in; Download link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TSLPRB Constable Mains Answer Key 2023

TS Constable Mains Answer Key 2023: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer key for the Mains Written Examinations for TS Constable various posts recruitment 2023. Aspirants who have appeared for the TSLPRB Constable mains exam can download the preliminary answer key on the official website - tslprb.in.

Candidates can raise objections if any, against TS Constable answer key for each question of each paper individually upto May 24, 2023 (5 PM) along with appropriate representations in support of the objection. The subject experts will review the challenges and consider the changes in final answer key accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the Board will declare the TSLPRB Constable result 2023.

TSLPRB is conducting the Police Constable recruitment examination for various posts including SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts/ Transport Constable/ Prohibition and Excise Constable, SCT PC IT and CO, SCT PC Mechanic, and SCT PC Driver/ Driver Operator. The TS Police Constable Mains exam was held on April 30 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2:30 PM to 5.30 PM).

Steps to Download TS Constable Mains Answer Key 2023

Candidates can download the TS Constable Mains Answer Key 2023 by following the steps provided here.

Visit the official website at tslprb.in. On the homepage, click on the TS Constable FWE Answer Key 2023. The TS Police Constable Mains answer key will appear on the screen. Download the answer key PDF and save it for future reference. Proceed to raise objections, if any.

Direct Link to Download TS Constable Mains Answer Key 2023