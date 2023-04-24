TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023 OUT at tslprb.in, check exam schedule, admit card link, instructions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023 for various vacancies released on tslprb.in.

TS Police Constable Hall ticket 2023 download: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of constables in different departments. Candidates can download their call letters from the official website of TSLPRB - tslprb.in.

TS Police Constable Mains exam is scheduled to be held on April 30 in two shifts - Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM) in and around Hyderabad.

TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023: How to download?

To download the TS Police Constable Hall ticket 2023, the candidates are required to visit the official website of TSLPRB - tslprb.in.

Click on the link that reads 'Download SCT PCs (Civil) and/or equivalent / Transport Constable / Prohibition & Excise Constable / SCT PC IT & CO FWE Hall Ticket' flashing on the homepage

It will take you to the login page

Enter your mobile number and password

TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023

TS Police Constable 2023: Important Instructions

Candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of the TS Police Constable hall ticket 2023. After taking a printout of the admit card on an A4 size paper, candidates are required to affix his / her passport photograph at the designated place provided in the left-bottom area of the first page of the Hall Ticket, without fail. It should be noted that hall tickets without the passport photograph affixed as described above will not be accepted on the day of the exam, a notice reads.

Candidates have been advised to follow all protocols of covid while appearing for the written test. Candidates shall wear masks all through their stay at the Exam Centre and must bring his / her own transparent Water-Bottle and Hand-Sanitizer. Social distancing shall be maintained in view of the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic, as the notice reads.

Candidates have been advised to visit their Centre of Examination one day prior to the actual date of the exam and make sure about their Exam Centre. Candidates should note that no traveling expenses will be paid for the journey, if any are performed, to take the Test.

Candidates are allowed only to carry Black / Blue Ball Point Pens and Hall Ticket (with Passport Photo) into the Exam Hall, as per official notice.

