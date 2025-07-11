SSC Steno final result released for grade C and D positions, check direct link SSC Steno final results have been published for grades C and D posts. Candidates who took the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2024, can download the final results by visiting the official SSC website.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Computer-Based Examination of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2024. Candidates can now download their results by visiting the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

According to the results, 215 candidates have been recommended for Grade 'C' positions, 1,908 candidates for Grade 'D'. The allocation of posts and departments has been made based on merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ submitted by the candidates online. Based on the candidate's qualifying status in the Document Verification, the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ &’ D’ in different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices will be allocated.

The SSC Steno final result is available in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download the SSC Steno final result by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SSC Steno final result?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.

Click on the 'result' section.

Now, click on the 'SSC Steno final result'.

A PDF will appear, containing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Press Ctrl+F and search your roll number.

Check your roll number and save it for future reference.

What after the results?

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round conducted by the concerned departments or organisations after the final result is announced. Candidates have to bring documents in original as required by the SSC. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

How much salary will be provided after the appointment?

According to the official notification, the pay scale for Stenographer Grade C is Rs. 9300-34800 (for Grade C) and the pay scale for Grade D posts is 5200-20200. The following allowances are included in the SSC Stenographer Salary: