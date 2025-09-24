SSC MTS exam date 2025: When will SSC MTS exam be held? SSC MTS exam date 2025: SSC MTS exam is likely to be held in October and the exam date expected to be announced by September-end. The candidates can check and download SSC MTS exam schedule on the official website- ssc.gov.in. Last year, SSC MTS exam 2024 was held from September 30 to November 14

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) exam dates soon. SSC MTS exam is likely to be held in October and the exam date expected to be announced by September-end. The candidates can check and download SSC MTS exam schedule on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

Last year, SSC MTS exam 2024 was held from September 30 to November 14. To check and download SSC MTS exam schedule, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC MTS exam schedule PDF link. SSC MTS exam schedule, shift timing PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC MTS exam schedule PDF and take a print out.

SSC MTS Exam Schedule 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

SSC MTS Hall Ticket Release Date 2025

SSC MTS hall ticket will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam, the candidates can check and download the admit card PDF on the official portal- ssc.gov.in, once released. The login credentials to download SSC MTS admit card PDF are- registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

To download SSC MTS hall ticket PDF, the candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC MTS admit card link. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SSC MTS admit card PDF will be available for download. Save SSC MTS admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 PDF: How to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC MTS hall ticket PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SSC MTS admit card PDF will be available for download

Save SSC MTS hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC MTS hall ticket 2025 PDF will contain candidate name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, other details.

SSC MTS is scheduled to be held in Hindi, English, 13 other regional languages- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For details on SSC MTS exam, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.