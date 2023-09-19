SSC JE 2023: Commission changes negative marking rule for Junior Engineer Exam, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC JE negative marking scheme changed, details here

SSC JE 2023, SSC JE 2023 Negative Marking scheme: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the negative marking scheme for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. According to the notice, There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks in paper one and one mark in paper two for each wrong answer.

According to earlier marking scheme pattern, there was negative marking equal to one third of the marks allotted to the question for each wrong answer in paper one and paper two.

The official notice reads, 'Other terms and conditions of the Notice of aforesaid examination shall remain unchanged.'

This year, the notification for the conduct of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 was released on July 26. The application process was started on the same day, July 26. The window for submitting the online applications were opened till August 16.

It is expected that the SSC JE 2023 tier 1 exam will be conducted in the month of October 2023. The exact dates of the exam will be announced later. There will be two papers for Junior Engineer exam - Paper 1 will be objective multiple choice and paper 2 is also objective multiple choice. Both exams will be conducted in online computer based test mode.

A total of 1,324 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineers at central government department will be recruited through SSC JE 2023 exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC regarding admit card, exam date, syllabus and more.