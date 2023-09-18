Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Notification OUT, 1279 vacancies on offer

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Notification released

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor Notification 2023: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the notification for recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors post. The application process will commence tomorrow, September 19 and the last date for submission of application is October 18, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the Bihar ITI Trade Instructors Recruitment 2023 on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in.

BTSC is conducting the ITI Trade Instructors recruitment to fill a total of 1279 posts across various Trades. The Commission will soon release the detailed notification consisting dates, vacancies, post-wise eligibility, application fee, post-wise salary, educational qualification, selection process and more on its website.

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Dates

Registration starts: September 19, 2023

September 19, 2023 Registration closes: October 18, 2023

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor Vacancy 2023

Machinist: 30 posts

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician: 13 posts

Draftsman Mechanical: 5 posts

Fitter: 159 posts

Turner: 32 posts

Machinist Grinder: 1 post

Mechanic (Tractor): 7 posts

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10 posts

Mechanic (Autobody Painting): 5 posts

Mechanic (Autobody Repair): 2 posts

Mechanic (Diesel): 88 posts

Welder: 100 posts

Plumber: 38 posts

Foundryman: 13 posts

Technician (Mechatronics): 2 posts

Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing: 4 posts

Electrician: 178 posts

Electronics Mechanic: 133 posts

Wireman: 20 posts

Electrician (Power Distribution): 5 posts

Solar Technician (Electrical): 2 posts

Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances): 23 posts

IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture): 5 posts

IoT Technician (Smart City): 4 posts

Draftsman (Civil): 13 posts

Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance: 120 posts

Surveyor (Business): 4 vacancies

Engineering (Drawing): 97 posts

Workshop Calculation and Science: 166 posts

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed degree/ diploma are eligible to apply for the Bihar ITI Trade Instructors post across various Trades.