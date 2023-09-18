Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Notification OUT, 1279 vacancies on offer

Bihar ITI Trade Instructor Notification 2023: The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the notification for recruitment of ITI Trade Instructors post. The application process will commence tomorrow, September 19 and the last date for submission of application is October 18, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply to the Bihar ITI Trade Instructors Recruitment 2023 on the official website btsc.bih.nic.in.
BTSC is conducting the ITI Trade Instructors recruitment to fill a total of 1279 posts across various Trades. The Commission will soon release the detailed notification consisting dates, vacancies, post-wise eligibility, application fee, post-wise salary, educational qualification, selection process and more on its website.
Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Dates
- Registration starts: September 19, 2023
- Registration closes: October 18, 2023
Bihar ITI Trade Instructor Vacancy 2023
- Machinist: 30 posts
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician: 13 posts
- Draftsman Mechanical: 5 posts
- Fitter: 159 posts
- Turner: 32 posts
- Machinist Grinder: 1 post
- Mechanic (Tractor): 7 posts
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 10 posts
- Mechanic (Autobody Painting): 5 posts
- Mechanic (Autobody Repair): 2 posts
- Mechanic (Diesel): 88 posts
- Welder: 100 posts
- Plumber: 38 posts
- Foundryman: 13 posts
- Technician (Mechatronics): 2 posts
- Additive Manufacturing Technician - 3D Printing: 4 posts
- Electrician: 178 posts
- Electronics Mechanic: 133 posts
- Wireman: 20 posts
- Electrician (Power Distribution): 5 posts
- Solar Technician (Electrical): 2 posts
- Mechanic (Consumer Electronics/Appliances): 23 posts
- IoT Technician (Smart Agriculture): 5 posts
- IoT Technician (Smart City): 4 posts
- Draftsman (Civil): 13 posts
- Information and Communication Technology System Maintenance: 120 posts
- Surveyor (Business): 4 vacancies
- Engineering (Drawing): 97 posts
- Workshop Calculation and Science: 166 posts
Bihar ITI Trade Instructor 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have completed degree/ diploma are eligible to apply for the Bihar ITI Trade Instructors post across various Trades.