RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 Phase 2 admit card released, how to download

RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 Phase 2 admit card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released phase 2 admit cards for the stenographer and personal assistant grade 2 recruitment exam. Candidates who successfully qualified for the first phase exam can download their call letters using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on the RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19 and 20. A total of 474 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test, and skill test. Those who will qualify in both stages of the recruitment exam will be appointed for the post.

RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 Phase 2 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 phase 2 exam admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials.

RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 phase 2 exam admit card will appear on screen.

Download and save RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 phase 2 exam admit card for future reference.

RSMSSB Stenographer 2025 phase 2 exam admit card