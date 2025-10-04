RRB NTPC UG result date 2025: When will RRB NTPC UG result be out? RRB NTPC UG result date 2025: The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC undergraduate (UG) result 2025 will be announced soon. The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: RRB websites to download scorecard PDF

The RRB NTPC UG answer key was issued on September 15, and candidates can raise objections on answer key till September 20. After reviewing the objections received on answer key, RRB will announce NTPC UG result 2025. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download on the RRB portals.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF at RRB portals

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.

For details on RRB NTPC UG result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.