RRB NTPC notification 2025 out for 8875 vacancies; Application process dates, eligibility criteria RRB NTPC notification 2025: The RRB NTPC recruitment drive will be held for a total of 8,875 graduate and undergraduate level posts. Check application process dates, eligibility criteria, selection process, details

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment notification. The RRB NTPC recruitment drive will be held for a total of 8,875 graduate and undergraduate level posts- Commercial Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Junior Typist, Trains Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Traffic Assistant and other posts.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2025: Vacancy breakup

Graduate-level posts- 5,817 vacancies

12th pass candidates- 3,058 vacancies.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2025: How to apply at RRB portals

The RRB NTPC application process is likely to begin in October and will continue till December. The RRB NTPC registration dates will be announced soon.

To apply for RRB NTPC post, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on NTPC application process link. Fill details in the RRB NTPC application form and upload required documents. Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit. Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC Registration 2025: Steps to apply at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC application process link

Fill the RRB NTPC registration form with details and upload required documents

Pay RRB NTPC application fee and click on submit

Save RRB NTPC application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC Application Fee

RRB NTPC application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 500. While for the reserved category candidates- SC, ST, PwD, female and ex-servicemen, the application fee is Rs 250.

RRB NTPC Age Limit

UG post: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years

Graduate level post: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 33 years

The reserved category candidates- SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Ex-Servicemen will get age relaxation.

RRB NTPC Recruitment Notification 2025: Check RRB websites to apply

RRB NTPC Selection Process

The RRB NTPC selection process will be held through computer based tests (CBTs), skill tests, typing or aptitude tests.

RRB NTPC Pay Scale

The shortlisted candidates will get salary under 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The salary levels will vary as per the post.

For details on RRB NTPC recruitment notification, please visit the RRB portals.