MPPSC exam calendar 2026 announced; check tentative schedule MPPSC exam calendar 2026: The candidates can check and download MPPSC exam calendar 2026 on the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a tentative examination calendar 2026. The candidates can check and download MPPSC exam calendar 2026 on the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC Tentative Exam Schedule 2026

Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Examination 2025- January 4

Assistant Director (Technical), Deputy Director and Principal (Class II) Examination 2025- February 22

State Engineering Service Exam 2025- March 22, 2026

State Service and State Forest Service Preliminary Exam- April 26

Assistant Professor Examination 2026 (Phase I)- July 12

Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase II)- August 2

Assistant Professor Exam 2026 (Phase III) – August 30

State Service Main Exam 2026- September 7 to September 12

State Forest Service Main Exam 2026- September 27.

The candidates can follow these steps to download MPPSC state exam schedule 2026. To download MPPSC state exam schedule 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in and click on MPPSC tentative exam schedule 2026 PDF link. MPPSC state exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save MPPSC tentative exam schedule 2026 PDF and take a print out.

MPPSC state exam schedule 2026 PDF: How to download at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Visit the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on MPPSC state exam schedule 2026 PDF link

MPPSC state exam schedule 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MPPSC state exam date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

MPPSC post-wise registration 2026: How to apply at mppsc.mp.gov.in



To apply for MPPSC post-wise registration 2026 process, candidates need to visit the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in and click on application process link. Enter details in the application form you have applied and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save MPPSC post-wise application form PDF and take a print out.

For details on MPPSC recruitment, please visit the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in.