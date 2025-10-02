MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: How to raise objections at mha.gov.in MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: The candidates can check and download MHA IB Security Assistant Executive Exam answer key 2025 on the official website- mha.gov.in. MHA IB Security Assistant exam was held on September 29 and 30.

New Delhi:

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) Security Assistant/ Executive Examination 2025 answer key will be released soon. The candidates can check and download MHA IB Security Assistant Executive Exam answer key 2025 on the official website- mha.gov.in. MHA IB Security Assistant exam was held on September 29 and 30, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 PDF on the official website- mha.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on MHA IB Security Assistant answer key PDF link. MHA IB Security Assistant answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025: Steps to raise objections at mha.gov.in

Visit the official website- mha.gov.in

Click on MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- registration number, roll number

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection fee and click on submit

Save MHA IB Security Assistant answer key 2025 PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, MHA IB final answer key and result will be released. MHA IB final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official portal-mha.gov.in.

To check and download MHA IB Security Assistant merit list, candidates need to visit the official website- mha.gov.in and click on MHA IB Security Assistant merit list PDF. MHA IB Security Assistant merit list PDF will be available for download. Save MHA IB Security Assistant toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on MHA IB Security Assistant result 2025, please visit the official website- mha.gov.in.