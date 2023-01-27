Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Admit Card released for Agniveer SSR, MR | Check here direct link

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has released the admit cards of the candidates who applied for the SSR, MR. Candidates who applied for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR, MR can download their admit card from the official website. The admit cards of only registered candidates have been released by the Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download Admit Card, Click Here.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Agniveer SSR, MR Registration

As per the schedule released for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR, the registration started on December 8, 2023. The last date of registration was December 28, 2023. As per the notification, the candidates should be above 17.5 years of age and below 23 years of age.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in. On the homepage, a box will pop up. Click on the link given on the bow that reads, 'CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR INET - AGNIVEER - 01/2023,' You will be directed to a new page. Key your Registered Email, Password, and text given in the image. After submitting, your admit card will get displayed.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The exam dates for the Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR have not been released yet. Once, the exam dates get released, candidates will be informed on our website. They are requested to download their admit card and take a printout of the same meanwhile.

