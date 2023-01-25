Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NITTT Examination February 2023: Schedule for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training released!

NITTT Examination February 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website has released the full schedule for the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training. The NITTT, Chennai is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination in February 2023. This examination is conducted for the inductee teachers.

NITTT Examination February 2023: Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NITTT Examination in February 2023. As per the schedule released by the NTA, the exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts; first from 10 AM to 1 Pm and second from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours.

NITTT Examination February 2023: Check here for the full schedule

Exam Date February 4,5,11 and 12 2023 Duration 3 hours (180 minutes) Shifts SHIFT- 1 (10:00 AM - 1:00 PM) SHIFT- 2 (2:30 PM – 5:30 PM) Pattern of the test Objective Type Test comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions Mode of conducting the exam Online (Internet Based)-Remote Proctored Medium English only Issue of Admit Cards Admit cards are displayed on the NTA website https://nittt.nta.ac.in/ from 23 January 2023 (Monday) Date and timing of webinar 28 January 2023 (Saturday) From 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM Date and timing of the mock test 30 January 2023 (Monday) From 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

NITTT Examination February 2023: Exam Pattern

As per the official notice released by the NTA, the question paper will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions. The exam will be conducted online. As per the official notice, 'Candidates are not required to visit any exam center for appearing in the exam. They can take the exam from their location on their laptops/PCs.'

ALSO READ | RRB Group D 2022: Check Document Verification Round Dates and all important details

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023: Registration window to close today for Dec session! Check here latest updates