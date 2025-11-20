IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: Check category-wise cut off marks IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: The candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk Prelims cut off on the official website- ibps.in. To download IBPS Clerk Prelims cut off 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on cut off marks PDF link.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Clerk Prelims cut off 2025. The candidates can check and download IBPS Clerk Prelims cut off on the official website- ibps.in. To download IBPS Clerk Prelims cut off 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on cut off marks PDF link. IBPS Clerk prelims cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS Clerk Prelims cut off PDF and take a print out.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025: Steps to download at ibps.in

Visit the official website- ibps.in

Click on IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 PDF link

IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save IBPS Clerk Prelims Cut Off 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS Clerk prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website, ibps.in Click on IBPS Clerk prelims result link It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha Click on login IBPS Clerk prelims scorecards will appear on the screen Download and save the document for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, registration number, category, marks scored in each section, overall marks, qualifying status, section-wise cut off, overall cut off marks.

The qualified candidates in IBPS Clerk Prelims exam will appear for the Mains exam scheduled to be held on November 29. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 13,533 vacancies for the post of Customer Service Associate across public sector banks. The shortlisted candidates will get a salary between Rs 28,000 to 30,000.

For details on IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- ibps.in.