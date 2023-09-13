BPSC Assistant Main 2023 answer key out on bpsc.bih.nic.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BPSC Assistant Main 2023 answer key for general hindi released on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Assistant Main 2023 answer key, BPSC Assistant Main 2023 Objection Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022. All those who appeared in the said exam can download BPSC Assistant Main answer key 2022-23 from the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 was conducted on August 31 at various exam centres available at Patna in two shifts from 9.30 to 11.45 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.15 pm. The commission has now uploaded the answer keys for General Hindi on the official website. The candidates can download BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key followed by the easy steps given below.

Set wise BPSC Assistant Main 2023 answer key for General Knowlege expected soon

The answer key for general knowledge paper is yet to be uploaded by the commission. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for future reference.

BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022: How to download answer key?

Visit the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key'

It will take you to a new PDF

Check set wise BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer keys for general hindi

Download and save BPSC Assistant Main Exam 2022 answer key for future reference.

Raise objections if any

The window for raising ojection is opened. The candidates who have any doubt against the BPSC Assistant Main 2023 answer key, they may raise objections online keying their user name, password at the website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. No other mode of objection will be considered.

This drive is being done to recruit a total of 44 vacancies for the post of Assistant. The application process opened on July 27 and closed on August 16.