Bihar STET 2023 admit card released for remaining candidates on bsebstet.com, direct link here

Bihar STET 2023 admit card, Bihar STET 2023 exam date: The Bihar School Exam Board (BSEB) has released the State Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 call letter today, september 8 for the remaining candidates. Candidates who applied for the state teacher eligibility test 2023 can download their admit cards from the official website of BSTET, bsebstet.com.

Bihar STET 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, bsebstet.com

Click on the STET 2023 admit card download link

A new window will appear on the screen

Now, enter your registration details and click on the submit button

Bihar STET 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save Bihar STET 2023 admit card for future reference

Bihar STET 2023 admit card direct download link

The candidates appearing for the Bihar STET 2023 admit card have been advised to carry their admit card along with the government ID proof. The exam will be conducted from September 4 to 15 in two shifts. Candidates can directly download Bihar STET 2023 admit card by clicking on the above link.

The first paper for the Bihar STET will be conducted from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No entry will be given to the candidates after 9:30 AM. While the candidates appearing in the second shift will have to report to the exam centre at 1.30 PM and the exam will be conducted from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.