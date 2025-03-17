Aspirants flag error in SSC CGL 2024 result, request commission to issue final answer key The release of the SSC CGL final results has sparked controversy, as candidates allege inconsistencies in score normalization, unexplained discrepancies in the results, and a lack of transparency from the Staff Selection Commission.

The commission announced the results on March 12. According to the results, a total of 18,174 candidates qualified for the tier 2 exam held in January this year. The recruitment process included written exam (tier 1 and tier 2), document verification, and skill test. After the release of SSC CGL 2024 results, several aspirants took to the X and alleged that candidates having notably low raw marks have obtained higher scores after normalisation and have sought an explanation from the commission.

Aspirants starts online campaign with hashtag 'final answer key'

A user explained the alleged error in the results in his X post. He wrote, 'SSC CGL 2024 final results was released on 13th March and it is marred in controversy. For many of the students, there has beena huge marks increase due to normalisation. One of the candidate got 96.7 extra marks than raw score and there have been many candidates whose marks did not increase at all.''

Aspirants have started an online campaign on social media with hashtag '"Final Answer Key". A mathematics teacher said, ''There are many irregularities in the normalization and final result of SSC CGL 2024. And the commission is responsible for all this, the commission is neither concerned about its responsibility nor about the future of the students''

''SSC should release SSC CGL 2024 Tier-2 Final Answer Key and Marks as soon as possible #SSC_RELEASE_CGL2024_FINALANSKEY'', he added.

''We urge the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to immediately release the final answer key of SSC CGL 2024. Transparency and fairness in the selection process are crucial! Lakhs of aspirants' futures must not be compromised!'', a Student activist Hanraj Meena said.