West Bengal WBCS Main 2021 admit card released, how to download

Civil Services Main exam will be conducted on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. Download hall ticket at wbpsc.gov.in

New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2021 13:23 IST
WBCS Main admit card
Civil Services Main exam will be conducted on August 27, 28, 29 and 31

WBCS Main 2021 admit card: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC released the admit card for the West Bengal civil service (Executive ) main examination 2020. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

The Civil Services Main exam will be conducted on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. 

WBCS Main admit card 2021: How to download 

Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the link- 'Admit card of west bengal civil service (executive) etc. (main) examination, 2020' 

Enter log-in credentials- enrollment number/ first name/ date of birth 

Civil Services Main hall ticket will appear on the screen 

Download admit card, take a print out for further reference. 

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to follow the strict Covid-19 guidelines- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing is mandatory. Any electronic devices- calculator, mobile phone and other gadgets are strictly banned in the campus. 

For details on civil service recruitment exam, candidates need to visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

