West Bengal WBCS Main 2021 admit card released, how to download

WBCS Main 2021 admit card: The West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC released the admit card for the West Bengal civil service (Executive ) main examination 2020. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Main exam will be conducted on August 27, 28, 29 and 31.

WBCS Main admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

Click on the link- 'Admit card of west bengal civil service (executive) etc. (main) examination, 2020'

Enter log-in credentials- enrollment number/ first name/ date of birth

Civil Services Main hall ticket will appear on the screen

Download admit card, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who will appear in the exam need to follow the strict Covid-19 guidelines- wearing face masks, carrying hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distancing is mandatory. Any electronic devices- calculator, mobile phone and other gadgets are strictly banned in the campus.

For details on civil service recruitment exam, candidates need to visit the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

