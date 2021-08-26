West Bengal WBPSC miscellaneous service exam 2018 result declared, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WBPSC miscellaneous service exam 2018 result available now

WBPSC miscellaneous service result 2018: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of miscellaneous service recruitment exam held in 2018. The candidates can check the result on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in.

The personality test was conducted on May 3. The selected candidates will be appointed to various posts/ services in the state government.

WBPSC miscellaneous service exam result 2018: How to check

Visit the website- wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link- 'Appointment to different posts/services on the basis of the results of the miscellaneous services recruitment examination, 2018' A new page will appear on the screen Download the miscellaneous service exam result page, take a printout for further reference.

For details on WBPSC miscellaneous service exam 2018, please visit the website- wbpsc.gov.in.