West Bengal WBPSC miscellaneous service exam 2018 result declared, how to check

The candidates can check the result on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2021 10:51 IST
WBPSC miscellaneous service exam result
Image Source : FILE

WBPSC miscellaneous service exam 2018 result available now 

WBPSC miscellaneous service result 2018: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the result of miscellaneous service recruitment exam held in 2018. The candidates can check the result on the official website- wbpsc.gov.in

The personality test was conducted on May 3. The selected candidates will be appointed to various posts/ services in the state government. 

WBPSC miscellaneous service exam result 2018: How to check 

  1. Visit the website-  wbpsc.gov.in 
  2. On the homepage, click on the link- 'Appointment to different posts/services on the basis of the results of the miscellaneous services recruitment examination, 2018' 
  3. A new page will appear on the screen 
  4. Download the miscellaneous service exam result page, take a printout for further reference. 

For details on WBPSC miscellaneous service exam 2018, please visit the website-  wbpsc.gov.in

