UPSC Civil Services CSE 2020 marks released, check toppers' score

UPSC CSE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks for the civil services 2020 recruitment examination. The candidates who have appeared for the civil services exam can check their marks, toppers' scores at the official websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

The top five candidates' marks in the civil services exam are topper Shubham Kumar- 1054 marks, Jagrati Awasthi (AIR 2)- 1052 marks, Ankita Jain (AIR 3)- 1051 marks, Yash Jaluka (AIR 4)- 1046 marks, Mamta Yadav (AIR 4)- 1042 marks. This year, the cut-off for the prelims exam is 92.51, Main- 736, Final- 944. Meanwhile, the cut-off of this year is the lowest in 5 years, since 2015.

In 2019, the cut-off for the prelim exam was 98, 2018- 98, 2017- 105.34, 2016- 116, 2015- 107.34. The cut-off for Main exam in 2019 was 751, 2018- 774, 2017- 809, 2016- 787, 2015- 676. For the final exam, the cut-off was 961 in 2019, 2018- 982, 2017- 1006, 2016- 988, 2015- 877.

The Civil Services (CSE) final exam result was earlier released on September 24. A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of written exam and personality test held in August-September, 2021.

For details on the civil services recruitment exam, please visit the websites- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in.

