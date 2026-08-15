Aap Ki Adalat: Yash on SRK's 'banian' remark, praises Sanjay Dutt's dedication despite health issues

New Delhi:

Yash's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat covered his career, his image as an action star and his experiences working with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. During the conversation, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma brought up a remark made by Shah Rukh Khan about having to build a physique, wear a vest and take on the familiar combination of romance and action that has become associated with commercial Hindi cinema.

Yash reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's 'banian' remark

Rajat Sharma: Shah Rukh Khan says, "Now I may have to wear a banian, build a body, put some blood on it, girl in one hand, gun in another."

Yash: "Abhi har log karte hain; main karta hoon, toh bahut bada news hota hai, pata nahin kyun? Ab romance bhi sab karte hain, action bhi sab karte hain, mujh par hi sab aata hai, pata nahin kyun?"

Yash recalls Sanjay Dutt's commitment on KGF: Chapter 2

Yash also spoke about working with Sanjay Dutt on KGF: Chapter 2. Dutt played the antagonist Adheera in the film and had to shoot several physically demanding sequences, including the climax.

On Sanjay Dutt working with him, Yash said, "He had to shoot the climax scenes. He was not in good health. There was some problem. But his commitment was good. I was more worried. I wanted to tell him. There was dust on KGF sets. I wanted him to do it with a body double. He said, "No, mujhe disrespect mat karo; mujhe karna hai." He came. We were all so scared. He was very hardworking, very committed. Dil se bahut acche hain woh."

Yash and Sanjay Dutt's KGF Chapter 2 collaboration

Sanjay Dutt joined the KGF franchise in its second chapter as Adheera, marking his first major Kannada film. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, brought Dutt and Yash together in a face-off that became one of the key elements of the sequel.

Released in April 2022, KGF: Chapter 2 became one of the biggest post-pandemic theatrical successes in India. The film was the highest-grossing Indian film in India in 2022 according to Box Office India, while its Hindi version crossed Rs 400 crore and became only the second Hindi-language release to reach that mark at the time, behind Baahubali 2.

Yash, Shah Rukh Khan and the KGF connection

Interestingly, Yash's association with Shah Rukh Khan goes back to the release of KGF: Chapter 1. The film released on December 21, 2018, on the same day as Shah Rukh's Zero. The release was widely discussed as a clash, although the KGF makers maintained that they had chosen the date because of its importance in the southern markets rather than to compete directly with Zero.

Watch the full interview here:

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