SBI Clerk exam 2021 postponed, check details

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The main exam is scheduled to be held on July 31

SBI Clerk exam 2021: The State Bank of India has postponed the preliminary exam for Junior Associate posts considering the present Covid-19 situations in the country. According to SBI, "In view of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Preliminary Examination scheduled to be held in June 2021 has been deferred till further notice." The new exam date will be announced once the situation becomes conducive to conduct the exam.

The main exam will be conducted on July 31. The candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary, main and a specified local language. The application process was earlier concluded on May 17. The selection exam is being conducted for over 5000 vacant junior associate posts.

For details on recruitment, candidates are advised to check the notifications at sbi.co.in.