RBI JE result 2021 declared, how to check

RBI JE result 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of RBI JE recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the RBI Junior Engineer examination can check their result on the official website-- rbi.org.in. The RBI Junior Engineer Civil and Electrical exam 2021 was conducted on March 8 at various exam centres across the country.

RBI JE Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website-- opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on the 'Current Vacancies' tab and click on ‘Result.' Click on the link, 'Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates.' Now, click on 'Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates - Junior Engineer Civil and Junior Engineer Electrical' link. A PDF will appear on the screen where candidates can check their roll numbers Download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates shortlisted will have to send the documents to the regional offices of RBI within ten days from the declaration of the result. As per the official site, candidates will have to mention ‘Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) PY 2019’ on the envelope.