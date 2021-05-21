NTPC recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 280 Executive Trainee posts, selection through GATE score

Image Source : FILE The application process will be closed on June 10

NTPC recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released a notification inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainee. There are in total 280 vacant posts, the candidates can apply till June 10.

The application process will be opened on May 21. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the website- ntpccareers.net. The selection will be done on the basis of GATE score.

NTPC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 280

Discipline wise vacancies

Mechanical: 126

Electrical: 98

Electronics/ Instrumentation: 56.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: Educational qualifications: The candidates need to clear GATE. They need to possess a degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65 percent marks.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidate should be less than 27 years.

How to apply for NTPC posts

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntpccareers.net

Step 2: Click on the application process link

Step 3: Fill the application form and submit

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further references.

For further details on recruitment, candidates can refer to the website- ntpccareers.net.