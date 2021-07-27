NRL Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 66 posts, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NRL Recruitment 2021: 66 vacancies are open to being filled.

NRL Recruitment 2021: Numaligarh Refinery Limited ( NRL ) is looking for candidates to hire for the post of Engineer Trainee, Assistant Officer, and Assistant Accounts Officer. Candidates who are interested to apply for the job can submit their application form at the official website of Numaligarh Refinery Limited at-- www.nrl.co.in. Aspirants must note that the last date to apply for the job is August 13.

NRL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

The NRL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 66 vacancies.

Graduate Engineer Trainee- Civil-- 6 vacancies

Graduate Engineer Trainee - Mechanical-- 20 vacancies

Graduate Engineer Trainee - Instrumentation--11 vacancies

Graduate Engineer Trainee - Electrical--8 vacancies

Graduate Engineer Trainee - Chemical--10 vacancies

Graduate Engineer Trainee - Computer Science--5 vacancies

Graduate Engineer Trainee - Metallurgy-- 1 vacancy

Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee)-- 3 vacancies

Assistant Accounts Officer-- 2 vacancies

NRL Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Graduate Engineer Trainee-- 30 years

Assistant Accounts Officer and Assistant Officer Commercial (Trainee)--32 years.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited: Application fee

Candidates belonging from the General, OBC-NCL, and EWS candidates will be needed to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from SC, ST & PwBD categories are exempted from payment of application fees.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) at--www.nrl.co.in On the homepage click on the Career Tab and then on the Current opening A new page will be displayed on the screen Fill in all the required details and submit Upload photo, signature, and all the relevant documents Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details in the notification available on the official website at www.nrl.co.in.

