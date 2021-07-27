Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC CMS 2021: Last date to apply today, check details

UPSC CMS 2021: Last date to apply today, check details

The Combined Medical Services exam will be held on November 21. Apply at upsconline.nic.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2021 13:05 IST
UPSC CMS exam 2021
Image Source : FILE

UPSC CMS 2021 exam will be held on November 21

UPSC CMS 2021: The application process for the UPSC Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam 2021 will be closed on July 27. The Combined Medical Services exam will be held on November 21, which was earlier scheduled on August 29. Interested candidates can apply on the official website- upsconline.nic.in

The candidates who have the MBBS pass certificate or are appearing in the final MBBS exam can appear for the CMS recruitment exam. The candidates have to clear the written exam followed by an interview to get eligible for the posts. 

The recruitment exams are being conducted for the Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation,  South Delhi and North Delhi Municipal Corporation.  

For details on the Combined Medical Services recruitment exam, please check the official website- upsconline.nic.in.    

READ MORE | UPSC recruitment 2021: Salary upto Rs 1.5 lakh, vacancies in I&B, Home Ministry 

READ MORE | IIT Madras Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 92 Junior Assistant posts, apply now 

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X