MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020 released, here's how to check

Thursday, May 13, 2021
     
The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in. The exam was conducted from December 28 to January 13.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2021 19:20 IST
Image Source : FILE

MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the result of the group-5 recruitment exam held for pharmacist, lab technician, other posts. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in

The exam was conducted from December 28 to January 13.  

MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website- peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the group 5 recruitment exam result link 

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth 

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Downlolad, take a print out for further reference. 

For details on other recruitment exam, candidates can refer to the website- peb.mp.gov.in

