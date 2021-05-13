MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020 released, here's how to check

Image Source : FILE MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result available at peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the result of the group-5 recruitment exam held for pharmacist, lab technician, other posts. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from December 28 to January 13.

MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the group 5 recruitment exam result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Downlolad, take a print out for further reference.

For details on other recruitment exam, candidates can refer to the website- peb.mp.gov.in.