MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020 released, here's how to check

MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the result of the group-5 recruitment exam held for pharmacist, lab technician, other posts. The candidates appeared in the exam can check the result through the official website- peb.mp.gov.in.
The exam was conducted from December 28 to January 13.
MPPEB group 5 recruitment exam result 2020: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- peb.mp.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the group 5 recruitment exam result link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials- roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Downlolad, take a print out for further reference.
For details on other recruitment exam, candidates can refer to the website- peb.mp.gov.in.