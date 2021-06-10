Meghalaya MTET 2021 application process postponed, check details

Image Source : PTI/ FILE TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28

Meghalaya MTET application process 2021: The application process for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2021) has been postponed. The application process was scheduled to begin on June 10.

As per the official notification, "This is to inform all concerned that the online application for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET), 2021 scheduled to be started w.e.f 10.6.2021 is hereby postponed. The new dates for online application will be intimated later."

The TET exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 28. The exam will be conducted for paper 1 and 2, and of duration two hours and 30 minutes. The selection exam is conducted for recruitment of teachers in classes 1 to 8 in schools in the state.