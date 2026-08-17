7,750 auto, taxi drivers fail Marathi proficiency test in Maharashtra, here's what they have to do next

Mumbai:

Around 7,750 auto-rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra have failed the Marathi proficiency exam. According to data provided by the Maharashtra government, more than 25,000 autorickshaw drivers in Maharashtra are yet to obtain certification under the state government's Marathi language training program. The government set the deadline for auto-taxi drivers in Maharashtra to learn Marathi as August 15, 2026. State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday said there will be no extension of the August 15 deadline for autorickshaw and taxi drivers to learn Marathi.

What these drivers will have to do next

Drivers who have failed the Marathi language exam will have to appear for the assessment again. These drivers will have to undergo further learning before appearing again. Their sessions are expected to conclude within the next one to two weeks.

17,427 drivers await training to be completed

According to available information, the remaining 17,427 could not complete training by the August 15 deadline.

Mumbai has the highest number of drivers with 9,196 pending training, followed by Thane with 4,871, Navi Mumbai with 1,400, Palghar with 350, and other parts of Maharashtra with 1,610. The official deadline for completing training was August 15.

Over 1.40 lakh auto drivers passed the exam

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) organised this program in collaboration with literary organisations. Nearly 1.70 lakh applications were received. So far, more than 1.40 lakh auto drivers have successfully completed the training and passed the Marathi proficiency test.

This Marathi language training initiative was launched after the state government decided to make basic Marathi language knowledge mandatory for autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

Many auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra are from other states and face considerable difficulty speaking and understanding the local language.

Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Third Amendment) Rules, 2026

Under the amended rules, an authorised driver of a motor cab fitted with an electronic meter must have "working knowledge of Marathi language".

If a driver is found lacking the required knowledge, the licensing authority will issue a notice granting a one month period for him to acquire the knowledge, the notification states.

But if the driver fails to comply within the stipulated period, the licensing authority may, after recording reasons in writing, suspend the authorisation on the driver's licence for a period not exceeding three months.

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